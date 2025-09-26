Singer-songwriter Neko Case's excellent new record Neon Grey Midnight Green has arrived today via ANTI- Records — you can have a listen below and order a copy here.

As described by Case in a recent interview with Exclaim!, the new LP "is for and about musicians." Carrying a streak of sentimentality and a reverence for the mundanities of life, Case pays tribute to friends who have passed away in recent years, including the Sadies' Dallas Good, who died in 2022, on the closing track "Match-Lit."

Case, who identifies as gender fluid and uses she/her pronouns, shared pride in producing Neon Grey Midnight Green when oftentimes women, non-binary or trans people are not thought of as an option. The album was laid down with a full live band and largely recorded at Case's own Vermont studio Carnassial Sound, where breaths and sleeve rustlings were kept in the final mix as a reminder that "humans were here."

The human touch is evident as the singer-songwriter's fearless and evocative storytelling shines on the richly composed Neon Grey Midnight Green, particularly on tracks like "Rusty Mountain" that finds Case breaking the fourth wall: "We all deserve better than a love song." Case's knack for capturing the human condition within her music continues to cement her as one of our most insightful songwriters.

You can catch Case live on her sprawling North American tour beginning next Wednesday (October 1). The honorary Canadian will play Canadian shows in Toronto on October 20 and Vancouver on November 13, and will return north next year for scheduled performances in Montreal and Ottawa in January.

Listen to Neon Grey Midnight Green on your player of choice below.