Scottish hard rock band Nazareth have been active since the late '60s, but that epic run is finally coming to an end, as they've announced their farewell tour of Canada.

They will be crossing Canada in October, playing eight shows from the East Coast all the way west to British Columbia. They'll mostly be playing fairly small towns, hitting up theatres and casinos in atypical tour stops like Pickering, Moose Jaw and Dawson Creek.

The band's social media doesn't explicitly brand the tour as a farewell outing or offer any insight about their apparent retirement, but press releases received by Exclaim! refer to it as their "Canadian Farewell Tour." They've also got a number of European shows scheduled for the remainder of the year.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

Nazareth 2025 Canadian Tour Dates:

10/07 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

10/10 Rama, ON - Casino Rama

10/11 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino

10/15 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/17 Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre

10/18 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

10/20 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/22 Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre