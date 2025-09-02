Nathan Fielder and Mac DeMarco have to be two of the most beloved lil' Canadian white boys going right now, and both have been acting particularly patriotic lately. Perhaps it should then come as no surprise that they've once again combined their powers to create an immobilizing blast of awkward charisma on stage, after having famously shared a tender kiss while Fielder randomly joined DeMarco's band for a concert in 2019.

But actually, the story begins even further back. As journalist Lucy Harbron recently explored in a piece for Far Out Magazine, Fielder first started making sporadic appearances in DeMarco's live band at the 2016 edition of FYF Fest in Los Angeles 2016. In 2017, the comedian supported the singer-songwriter's televised performance of "On the Level" from This Old Dog on Conan — and this marked a shift, Harbron remarked, as Fielder had previously seemed to actually be playing guitar, but was clearly faking it on TV.

It was more of the same at the aforementioned 2019 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where the comedian's guitar was notably not plugged in. He and DeMarco smooched at the end of the set, an image of which has now earned a top-tier place in the very-online cultural imagination's scrapbook of incomprehensible photographs that regularly make the rounds on social media.

Originally, people thought Fielder's stint in DeMarco's band might have been for Nathan for You, but now it's time to start considering if there might be something in the works for Season 3 of The Rehearsal: the comedian performed alongside DeMarco at the musician's third and final Los Angeles show, once again at the Greek Theatre, on Sunday (August 31) on his tour in support of latest record Guitar. (That album title alone seems kind of suspicious now, doesn't it?)

Once again, fan footage makes it seem as though Fielder was merely pretending to play guitar while not actually plugged in. We may never know what Fielder and DeMarco are plotting and scheming — or just enjoying a very drawn-out bit — together. All that's to know for sure is that these two will always find their way back to each other. (Before you ask, as of press time, there doesn't seem to be any evidence of the pair having kissed again.)