After announcing a Video Vault show in his hometown of Vancouver earlier this month, omnipotent researcher and prolific gift-giver Nardwuar the Human Serviette has announced a few additional live events in the series — including a Toronto stop!

The Nard will be "talking, doing a Q&A, and showing videos from interviews I have conducted over the years. Ranging from Snoop Doggy Dogg, to Mikhail Gorbachev, from Destiny's Child to Lil Uzi Vert" in Toronto with DJ MelBoogie for an all-ages appearance at the Great Hall on November 23.

Tickets are on sale now, with additional shows set to happen in Dallas, New Orleans, London and New York. Doot doola doot doo...



Nardwuar the Human Serviette Tour Dates:

11/13 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/23 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall