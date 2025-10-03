I've never been fully compelled by My Morning Jacket's mythology as enigmatic Kentucky mystics howling into empty grain silos or whatever, but they hit the sweet spot with their fourth album, 2005's Z: it's got some of the shaggy, reverb-y looseness of the band's early work combined with the eclectic stylistic experiments that followed.

In my memory, Z was produced by Nigel Godrich, but now that I check the credits, it was actually John Leckie — another Radiohead collaborator, who was the primary producer of The Bends. He helped MMJ capture a sound akin to what Radiohead did in the '90s: a sound that feels alien yet still familiar for fans of good ol' rock, with guitar-driven arrangements fleshed out by splashes of synths and atmospheric production.

From the catchy reggae hooks of "Off the Record" to the anthemic one-two punch of the towering "Anytime" and "Laylow," Z is a glorious relic of the aughts indie rock boom, when bands could make fairly traditional-sounding guitar music and still be considered "alternative." These days, such down-the-middle guitar music is so rare that it's coming full circle and becoming surprising again — hence I'm listening to the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of Z in the middle of the Geese pandemonium.

This reissue of Z comes packed with demos and outtakes, expanding the tracklist to 24 songs. I once read an article explaining that weird new Oreo flavours aren't actually intended to be all that good, but rather are just a marketing tactic to drive people back to the classic flavours they've always loved. These deluxe album cuts serve the same purpose: they're nice enough to try out once, but the real fun is being reminded that Z still fuckin' rules.