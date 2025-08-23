In 2006, I met My Chemical Romance at an autograph-signing session at HMV (R.I.P.) on Yonge Street (R.I.P.) in Toronto. My friend got her yearbook signed, and even though there was a veritable sea of people behind us, the band flipped through it, asking to see our photos. They were very fun and inviting, but they looked exhausted. None for self-censorship or tact, I mentioned as much to lead singer Gerard Way. Instead of getting defensive, he sighed and said, "Man, we are exhausted."

I never forgot this interaction because, even though they were already enormous, they were also real, honest and ready for bed. I'll never forget that openness; it's what makes MCR's music so great and inviting, and tours like Long Live the Black Parade so well-deserved. Eventually, when the tour wraps and the Black Parade is once again laid to rest, the band will definitely be tired. But my god, was it ever worth it.

The concept of the tour is centred around the reincarnation of the Black Parade as the propagandistic "house band" for an authoritarian political party in the fictional country of Draag (which means "dear" in Slavic), a land ruled by the "Grand Immortal Dictator." Their alter-ego's new title? "His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band."

The same militaristic, authoritarian imagery that came with the tour announcement and its related trailers permeated the Rogers Centre, with words written in Draag's national language, Keposhka, splashed all around us. The rune-like language, which was designed by typographer Nate Piekos, has clear Slavic, Norse and English influences, spelling out "MCR" in giant letters above the stage. It was also on merch, the constantly changing digital "banners" that flanked the stage, and on cards which we received upon entering the stadium (more on those later). You know who does all this for a concert? Fucking nerds, that's who, and it's awesome.

The Pixies, the most important band of the '80s, opened the show. A clear influence on MCR (and everyone else), the band's dissonant, surf-addled noise-pop perfections and grotesque lyricism are essential, and last night, their unassuming but powerful performance stood in sharp contrast to the headliners. The band (Black Francis, vocals and guitar; Joey Santiago, lead guitar; David Lovering, drums; and Emma Richardson, bass and vocals) received a tremendous welcome, and launched immediately into "Gouge Away," before a rollicking, righteous version of "Wave of Mutilation" got me screaming.

A hyperkinetic "Head On" followed, and then everyone's favourite surrealist mini-masterpiece "Debasser." During "Vamos," Santiago "played" the plug of his patch cord and ripped a solo with the brim of his hat. There was much applause for both him and the chapeau. The first song that didn't come out in the '80s was "Motorway to Roswell" (off 1991's Trompe le Monde), which was followed by the UK Surf version of "Wave of Mutilation." Playing the same song twice, and it's a B-side? Legends.

Forever-classic "Where is My Mind" ended the set (as we all knew it would), which Francis sung off-kilter and off-beat. They performed without a word, save for a quick "Thank you very much, have a good night" as the final coos swam through oblivion.

Walking through the crowd pre-MCR, I saw many mini-Gerards, people in Black Parade uniforms, band merch galore (some from much older tours and eras), one person dressed as Way during the Revenge era, and another eating poutine. Wild. Before MCR, someone behind me asked, "Is this a sports arena?" It wasn't a child. Wilder.

On stage, rules and decrees for Draag's authoritarian state flashed in large red letters on the screens, with crossed-out images of agitators accompanying commandments like, "Reading more than one has written is strictly prohibited." The rules themselves were shifting, contradictory, complicated; a harsh, monochromatic reflection of our own relentless times. It was all very brutalist and Cold War-esque, yet, as we've come to realize, Eastern European aesthetics alone are no longer the mark of oppression. Sometimes, despotism wears blue suits, red ties, and grotesque, pompous, shit-eating smiles.

The first set, performed on the main stage, was The Black Parade, front to back — a definite treat, especially for someone who missed the original tour back in 2006. Behind the stage, a static shot of a farmhouse and a golden field of wheat fluttering lightly in the breeze played throughout the show, probably hidden from most attendees by the towering stage. The band themselves — Gerard Way, vocals; Ray Toro, lead guitar and backing vocals; Mikey Way, bass guitar; and Frank Iero, rhythm guitar and backing vocals — were backed by long-time drummer Jarrod Alexander, as well as keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac, cellist Clarice Jensen, and violinist Kayleigh Goldsworthy. There was also a uniformed choir. Very grandiose.

To the sounds of a militaristic drum roll, members of the Party marched across the stage as a woman in a giant red dress walked onto the smaller B stage in the middle of the floor. She stood in front of a microphone, and we were all asked to rise, before Draag's national anthem, "Over Fields," echoed through the cavernous hall. The band then came out in the uniforms and launched into The Black Parade. The first four tracks — "The End.," "Dead!" "This Is How I Disappear" and "The Sharpest Lives" — were relentless, loud and bombastic. Handel's "Sarabande" played through the speakers after "Dead!" and every break came with a short theatrical performance that further illuminated the story of Draag and the Black Parade's involvement.

Early on, we were introduced to the image of The Dictator, a black-clad, bespectacled monster sitting on a digital throne, whose party is using the band to enforce the laws of Draag. But there are cracks in the façade: Way has scars on his face and he refuses to read mandates given to him by some bureaucratic ministry or other. A pulpit-cum-podium was brought out for "Welcome to the Black Parade," accompanied by what looked like grainy WWII footage. Way sang stationary, wide-eyed and staring straight ahead, before the rest of the instruments exploded around him. And yes, I cried. It was triumphant.

Upon entering the stadium, we were handed placards with the words "fish" on one side, and "chicken" on the other. During the show, four hooded political prisoners were brought out, and we were instructed to pick between the proteins by showing our cards to the band. Our overwhelming choice (chicken) led to the execution of the prisoners. A bit heavy handed? Perhaps, but afterwards, people clapped and cheered. One person screamed "KILL THEM!," clearly missing the point.

Ironically, the band followed up the execution with the fragile "I Don't Love You," the entire Rogers Centre illuminated by phone lights, the twinkling beauty overtaking the madness that preceded it. Just like that, we forget and move on. Gruesome.

Whenever Way addressed the audience, people around me got practically giddy, screaming and twisting and yelling. "House of Wolves" was a cacophonous joy, and afterward, Way was once again confronted by one of the party's dignitaries with a prepared speech. He crumpled it up and threw it at the bureaucrat, a testament to the band's incorruptibility. Then Way got slapped. It certainly sounded real!

Subversion was a constant battle, with the singer removing his ceremonial uniform jacket and then being forced to put it back on ahead of a raucous version of "Teenagers" while the aforementioned advertisements and shows played on the screens. After "Teenagers," one of the videos finally addressed the crowd, presenting us with a bunch of unsettling words about "unity" and "togetherness" before the band played "Disenchanted." Perfect sequencing. For "Famous Last Words," the Rogers Centre became a veritable sauna as flames burst forth repeatedly from the front of the stage, the chorus of voices at its loudest. After an enormous performance, replete with noise solo from Iero, it all crumbled into a reprise of "The End."

Once again, the ministry's mouthpiece came out, now dressed as Pierrot, and sang along, vamping for the audience and cameras. With a maniacal grin, he slit Way's throat as confetti rained onto the stage, once and for all killing the Black Parade (for now and in Toronto, at least). Pierrot made a phone call as our hero bled out, and soon after, the band was dragged off the stage. Feedback, flames, and confetti ash swirled around the stage while a tape of "Blood" played. Pierrot danced in semi-victory before revealing a bomb vest under his white costume. The bomb was detonated, and we were given one last view of the dictator gazing over us, thus ending an exhausting first set.

Although the tour's Orwellian imagery is very reminiscent of performance-heavy shock rock artists of the past, it is conscious of doing so. Because of its dedication to its own lore, the scene was practically carnivalesque: two stages; an astronomical number of costumes, performers, and lights; confetti and fire and blood (probably). This is a show, a feat, and, interestingly, a tribute to both MCR themselves and their fans. That may seem a bit self-aggrandizing and egotistical, even pretentious, but that's because it is, and that's the point!

Like the best rock stars of the past, My Chemical Romance — and by extension, the Long Live the Black Parade tour — aren't humble. On stage, they're big. That's what the masses have come to see, and that's what the band delivers. This isn't just some band playing in a basement in New Jersey, because it never was (in theory, at least); it was always grander and more ambitious. Unsurprisingly, the pre-show music included Bowie, Nine Inch Nails and Use Your Illusion-era Guns N' Roses. Bombast echoing and saluting bombast.

Nevertheless, while the first half of the show sees the band at their most overtly political, it also sees them trying to tie too many political ideologies together all at once, which inevitably ends up skirting political commentary by utilizing imagery that is no longer relevant. This makes the whole concept feel a bit muddled: is this the afterlife? Eastern Europe if the Wall and Curtain had stayed up? Hell? A combination thereof? The band seem to be appropriating the visuals, but don't always know what to do with them.

The Wall and Curtain both fell a long time ago, and the Communists and Nazis are certainly no longer the only threats to art, freedom, and empathy. Authoritarianism is a very American problem, and the tour's dystopian vision, while significant, needs more contemporary visuals to have a real impact. People cheered at an execution. This begs the question: is the audience missing the point? Are they really learning anything, or is the message lost to the spectacle?

Eventually, the band made its way through the audience to the smaller stage nestled in the middle of the crowd. They played the whole second set there, in the round, for

everyone to see. Clad in jeans and tees, the set felt like a throwback to their DIY punk rock roots, even in the gargantuan maw that is the Rogers Centre. Way even mentioned how he was "freaking out" that the Pixies opened the show, since they're one of his favourite bands.

The second set opened with "Boy Division" from Conventional Weapons, a scrapped album that was released as singles and then eventually as a compilation box set. They followed it up with "Thank You for the Venom," and as spotlights shone brightly on the band, it was clear that the conceptual first half had given way to a straight-up rock show. No pomp or circumstance or costumes or theatrics to hide behind, this was unadulterated ripping. It's no wonder they take days off between shows to recover.

After "Summertime" (Way's favourite song off Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys), they played "Planetary (GO!)," a "dancey-as-fuck tune," according to Way, which elicited a huge cheer. The pit exploded in ways it hadn't yet, everyone dancing in unison with arms upstretched. There were a few mistakes and mic squeaks, just like at a house show. And before you get all huffy, yes, this monstrous concert felt like a house show; a basement dance party; a bunch of buds jamming. Not too shabby with tens of thousands of people watching.

"Ghost of You" brought out the phones again, and while Way can't hit all of the high notes the way he could in the past, he also doesn't try to, switching it up for deeper crooning. People in the front row sang along with eyes closed, absorbed in the drama and tension. Mikey Way got a huge cheer, with people screaming his name in unison. He laughed and pumped his first before trying to get a cheer going for Iero. "SING," a definite highlight from Danger Days, was a huge, keyboard-drenched sing along. According to Way, Mikey "started playing the song with his fingers," which he never does. This caused an existential crisis in Way, so much so that he finally noticed the sweat in his eyes and put on a hat.

They then played "the ultimate summer jam," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)." It brought me right back to seeing the video for the first time on MuchMusic way back in the day. The pages are all torn and frayed, but in a good way. I screamed along with the people around me and shouted out the "TRUST ME!" part so loud that I could feel my voice crack. They also played "Kill All Your Friends," a B-side from The Black Parade, generating the kind of response that only much-beloved bands can receive when playing a B-side off of a 20-year-old album they had literally just played in full.

And therein lies the beauty of My Chemical Romance's career: this is a band that many dismissed as a fashion-punk flash in the pan, one that proponents thought was lost to the pages of Alternative Press when they split back in 2013. And yet, MCR have endured; they've left an impression, not just on their own generation, but on subsequent ones. There were so many kids at the show — many of whom weren't even alive when The Black Parade came out — decked out in face paint and T-shirts, singing along. This is a band with a career, a legacy, a connection; they've survived, and they're all the better for it.

They ended with the one-two punch of "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" and "Helena," the latter of which received a new, funky, and altogether participatory intro. This was Way's Freddie Mercury moment: everyone follow along, no matter how hard it gets. There would be no encore.

The show was almost two and a half hours long, and we certainly got our money's worth (even though I would've liked to hear just one song from I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love). Still, very few bands can get this 37-year-old curmudgeonly bastard to emote like a newly minted teen, and goddamn it, MCR can! I am not afraid to keep on living, but I am afraid I've gotten old — and that's okay. The band have, too, but we're all very lucky: they show no signs of slowing down. Long live the Black Parade.