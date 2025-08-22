From My Chemical Romance's humble beginnings playing basements and dive bars in Belleville, NJ, the band members would likely never believe that, in 2025, following a breakup that closed the curtains on the band seemingly for good, they'd be touring stadiums as a reunion act.

The band quickly built a reputation for in-depth concept albums, starting with the narrative "Demolition Lovers" on their 2001 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love and continuing the story on their 2004 sophomore album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, journeying through death itself on 2006's The Black Parade, and culminating in a celebration of resilience in the face of extermination on their most recent studio album, 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. These stories took on lives of their own as loyal fans welcomed them into their lives, not to mention the care the band took realizing them in videos and on stage.

Their penchant for theatrical live performances has only gotten stronger since their surprise comeback in 2019, with their current tour boasting some of the highest production values of their career. The band are celebrating their seminal album The Black Parade with a show that includes a firing squad, an opera singer, and a man on fire. That's not to mention the language and country they created especially for this tour. They will be bringing the world of Draag to the Rogers Centre in Toronto on August 22, 2025.

After performing The Black Parade in character, My Chemical Romance trade Draag for New Jersey with an additional set that spans their career. In the spirit of looking back on their past glories, here are MCR's 15 best songs ranked.

15. "Foundations of Decay"

Single (2022)



On a May evening in 2022, My Chemical Romance surprise-released a six-minute epic called "Foundations of Decay" that proved that the wait for new music was well worth it. The song passes in several acts (à la "Demolition Lovers") that showcase the myriad ways the band have expanded their sound, bringing in more elements from noise rock, doom and prog to their signature sound. True to form, their lyrical storytelling is on point, giving us such gems as, "You must fix your heart / And you must build an altar where it swells," and, "And as you stumble through your last crusade / Will you welcome your extinction in the morning rays?"

14. "The Kids from Yesterday"

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010)



Looking back on your past can be a double-edged sword; on one hand, you can relive good times, but on the other, you have to confront the losses and the person you have become, for better or worse. "The Kids from Yesterday" acknowledges this and never tries to look back the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia. They accept the bittersweet nature of aging with lots of cowbell, '80s-tinged synths and a healthy dose of hope, resolving to keep going with: "Here we are and we won't stop breathing." May we all be lucky enough to grow up and become the kids from yesterday.

13. "Kiss the Ring"

Conventional Weapons (2013)



My Chemical Romance have a lot of great songs about the necessity of rejecting authority and the joys of rebellion, but "Kiss the Ring" is in a league of its own. From the razor-sharp riffs to the bite of the lyrics, there is an undeniable energy running through this song that flows into whoever listens to it.

12. "Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back"

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010)



A distorted "Are you all ready out where you are?" emerges from the desert landscape (that also includes a garbled radio message) to open "Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back" before exploding in a colourful blast of noise. This is one of their most aggressively joyful songs and is the beating heart of Danger Days. There are also a couple of references to "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" and "Welcome to the Black Parade," which are fun reminders that everything is connected in one way or another.

11. "The Ghost of You"

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004)



"The Ghost of You" is a gorgeously composed song from start to finish. Beginning with a slower tempo and smooth, controlled vocals, the song ratchets up from there as the reality of loss sinks in. The control in singer Gerard Way's voice becomes unhinged along with the instruments, as every member of the band personifies a death wail, paying tribute to those who have gone in a rush of pure, wordless emotion. The song slows down from there, as if each of the band members have exhausted themselves with such a display. The last line never being completed drives this message home even further, as does the incredible, World War II-inspired video.

10. "The Light Behind Your Eyes"

Conventional Weapons (2013)



"The Light Behind Your Eyes" was written by Way for his daughter Bandit, and it is one of his most moving songs. Love suffuses the lyrics and performance, with the lush yet stripped-back instrumentation containing an almost unbearable amount of emotion. It is beautiful, even though it hurts. Keep those tissues at the ready.

9. "Our Lady of Sorrows"

I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002)



My Chemical Romance's hardcore punk side is out in full force on "Our Lady of Sorrows." Clocking in at just over two minutes, it is the band at their most sonically destructive. Fast-paced with plentiful screams, it is one of their most energetic songs and a handy reminder that they are, at their core, a punk band that kicks all kinds of ass. With its narrative lyrical structure, it also sets the stage for albums to come, most notably 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

8. "DESTROYA"

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010)



"DESTROYA" is arguably the horniest My Chemical Romance songs, and I'm not just saying that because of the moans (though they do play a part). Rather than sex, a fierce hope that a better world is possible drives the lust in this song. Combine defiant, empowering lyrics with careening instrumentation that feels like a rave at the end of the world, and you've got something pretty special indeed.

7. "Mama"

The Black Parade (2006)



"Mama" is the most dramatic MCR track. You feel the hairs on your arms rise from the minute the bombs fall, and they stay at attention until the slow, tearful fade out. Instrumentation full of bright guitars and driving polka (with nods to klezmer), not to mention the haunting tones of the Hammond organ and Wurlitzer keyboard, sets a cabaret-like atmosphere for a harrowing tale of (literal and figurative) war. To add to the song's grandeur, not only did Liza Minnelli lend her vocals to the track (you can hear her on the bridge), so too did an untold number of ghosts who purportedly make their home at the Paramour Mansion in Los Angeles, where MCR recorded The Black Parade.

6. "Welcome to the Black Parade"

The Black Parade (2006)



A few years ago, the meme of "getting G-noted" made its rounds on social media, with the person hearing the opening note of the piano run that opens "Welcome to the Black Parade", standing as still as a meerkat that just heard something and reverting back to their emo glory. The meme isn't far from the truth. It's a songs that has stuck in our psyches for good reason: it hits on the universal knowledge that one day we will die, and the hope that there is something beyond death. It speaks to the persistence of memory, holding yourself up tall even in the darkest of times, and the never-ending cycle of grief in a way that recognizes the loss while also celebrating it.

5. "Skylines and Turnstiles"

I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002)



This is My Chemical Romance's first studio recording, and it serves as a great introduction to the band. Written by Gerard Way after he witnessed the Twin Towers fall on 9/11, which inspired him to start the band, it showcases their signature visual and visceral lyrics, especially in the face of tragedy. The band's punk roots are also on full display, as they take cues from post-hardcore to create a dynamic sound that plays with dissonance and melody, something that we will see in later songs, especially their 2022 comeback single "Foundations of Decay."

4. "Helena"

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004)



"Helena" was the first My Chemical Romance song I heard, and it rewired my brain. The simmering intro, the wall of guitars, the bassline, the propulsive drums, not to mention the power in the vocals, it was like hearing music for the first time. The song is also a masterclass in dynamics, as MCR alternate effortlessly between quiet and loud, each shift pushing the story of the song to new heights. This happens most strikingly in the bridge, where Gerard Way's almost vibrato-like vocals mix with slightly toned-down instrumentation, giving you the feeling that they could explode any minute — which they do, to great effect.

3. "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish"

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004)



"It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish" is a song you feel deep in your bones. The intensity of the lyrics is mirrored perfectly by the instrumentation (those frenetic guitars at the beginning!), making it one of the band's most cathartic songs — whether listening to it, or screaming the lyrics at the top of your lungs, especially, "I will avenge my ghost with every breath I take." The vocals are some of Way's most demanding, going from clear singing to screams to soaring powerfully to the heavens. Bonus points for the group vocals and guitar comedown in the outro before the final "Woo!"

2. "Demolition Lovers"

I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002)



Their longest song to date (beating "Foundations of Decay" by six seconds), "Demolition Lovers" introduces us to the titular star-crossed couple, whose story is explored more fully in Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. With detailed and wonderfully crafted lyrics, the band transport listeners into a world full of bullets, blood, and icy blue eyes with so much clarity that it feels less like a song and more like a movie, with dynamic musical movements that feel like acts in a play and desert imagery that hints at the apocalyptic world of Danger Days.

The mix of different tempos, various starts and stops, and a fantastic guitar solo keeps the song endlessly interesting while also building up the emotional intensity of the inner worlds of the demolition lovers. That the song abruptly cuts off only adds to the depth and transcendent power of the band's storytelling.

1. "Famous Last Words"

The Black Parade (2006)



Some would have you believe that "Welcome to the Black Parade" is My Chemical Romance's best song, and while it is incredible, it's "Famous Last Words" that is the emotional peak of The Black Parade. It kicks off with a sharp intake of breath and insistent stop-and-start guitars, soon followed by drums like a strong but fading heartbeat.

By the time the band reaches the first chorus, the desperation that opened the song has morphed into a triumphant rallying cry as Way sings, "I am not afraid to keep on living / I am not afraid to walk this world alone" — words that continue to gain momentum and meaning as the song goes on. Few lyrics resonate with as much power and presence as these, serving as a musical life raft.

As the bombast quiets down and the insistent instrumentation begins again, MCR launch into a bridge that is not only a marvel of layered vocals but also sets the song up for the grand finale. It's the sound of a phoenix rising from the ashes, swelling with hope and leaving listers fortified — no matter what you're going through, like all great music should.