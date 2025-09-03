At long last, Canadian-Sudanese singer-songwriter and poet Mustafa has finally made his Tiny Desk debut.

The former Exclaim! cover star graced NPR's famously colourful and eclectic office for an intimate performance of songs from his excellent debut record Dunya, also one of Exclaim!'s best albums of 2024. Accompanied by a Sudanese choir, they played "Name of God," "I'll Go Anywhere," and "What Happened, Mohammed?"

Mustafa also performed "Stay Alive," the first-ever song he released and the "thesis of everything [he] believe[s] in." "When I'm asking my boys to stay alive, I'm asking that when they return from a war, they don't lose what makes them soft and they don't lose what makes them tender," Mustafa shared of the song. "And that, to me, is a radical act."

Mustafa also brought various items celebrating his Sudanese heritage to NPR's desks, as well as a press vest with the word "POET" written on it, the kind worn by journalists reporting in combat zones.

Watch the full performance below.