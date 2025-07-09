"If I'm doomscrolling on Twitter, it isn't productive and it's rare that I learn something," rapper and author Cadence Weapon (a.k.a. Rollie Pemberton) tells Exclaim! over a Zoom call from his home in Hamilton, ON. "If I'm on Instagram, it feels like I'm in Times Square and I'm just looking at the neon ads, and it just makes me feel bad about myself and my place in the music industry."

He punctuates this thought with a wry laugh, echoing the cynicism of his 2023 album ROLLERCOASTER, which explored the sensory overload of the modern internet.

There is an alternative, however: "I don't have that feeling on Substack, actually, which I think is really rare and really nice," Pemberton says. "It doesn't make me feel the terrible sense of dread I get whenever I use the other platforms."

Substack was founded in 2017 by a team including higher-ups from the messaging app Kik, who created it as a subscription platform akin to a newsletter. In the subsequent eight years, musicians have increasingly adopted it as an upgrade from the old "clipboard at the merch table" style of email list, functioning as a newsletter as well as a platform for audio or video clips, livestreams, and paywalled content for subscribers. High-profile musicians with Substacks include Patti Smith, Neko Case, Jeff Tweedy, Billy Corgan, Tegan and Sara, and A.C. Newman of the New Pornographers.

Pemberton joined Substack in 2020 as a pandemic project. For a writer who has been a published journalist for even longer than he's been a pro rapper, he took to it as a blogging project, and soon found that it was a more reliable way to reach his most devoted fans than other social media networks — even the platforms where he ostensibly had a larger following.

"It just feels more and more difficult to actually inform people about what's going on, or even just directly connect with anybody. I really like the idea of a mailing list, because it just goes right into somebody's email, and it's this frictionless way to communicate with people," he reflects. "Whenever I post anything on Twitter now, no one sees it. I have like 25,000 followers or something, and I'm just brutally shadowbanned." He has experienced the same thing on Instagram, where he says that only a fraction of his 11,000 followers ever see what he posts.

Substack may not have the same widespread reach as those platforms, but he's consistently able to connect with fans. When Cadence Weapon released his 2021 album Parallel World, he shared essays about each song, offering background details about the films and books that inspired him. He credits this world-building with deepening fans' appreciation for the album, and this even "partially played a part in me winning the Polaris Prize that year," he says.

Vancouver singer-songwriter Dan Mangan concurs. Like Pemberton, he uses Substack to offer deep dives into his songs — in Mangan's case, it's through providing in-depth guitar tutorials. He notes that most social media networks have a reach that's "wide, but ultimately very shallow. It's possible that your post will change somebody's life, and they'll literally forget your name by the next day."

Substack, on the other hand, forges a "deeper relationship." Mangan observes: "Very few people will watch a seven-minute guitar tutorial on Instagram, but some might spend 45 minutes learning to play that song should the tutorial arrive in their email inbox."

Substack can even be a valuable revenue driver. Money isn't the main reason Pemberton uses Substack, but he calls it a "not insignificant" piece of his income; Mangan agrees, saying that he isn't strategic about what he posts on the platform, but that it earns him a "meaningful" sum that "does make an impact on my bank account."

In a world where streaming royalties are worth a pittance, Substack can function a bit like Patreon, allowing fans to support artists in exchange for exclusive content. Unlike other newsletter platforms, which have a monthly fee to use, Substack actually earns its creators money.

On an internet ruled by fickle algorithms and the elusive promise of a viral moment, the platform has proved to be a safe haven for in-depth content and longer attention spans — for now, at least.

"It's one of those things on the internet that actually is not annoying," Pemberton marvels with a chuckle. "Currently. There's still a chance for them to make it terrible, or change it all. I don't know — they'll figure out a way to fuck it up. But until now, currently, it's fine."