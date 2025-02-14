That sportball recital sure was something, eh? Anyway... Valentine's Day is here, and while Canada's Certified Pedophile Loverboy hides his head in the snow till the storm passes, we've got a flurry of memes for you. This week, it's Azealia Banks vs. J.K. Rowling, Drake vs. everybody, some surprising Kanye and Morrissey lookalikes and — speaking of Kanye — Pete Davidson is coming out of his shell and feeling just fine.