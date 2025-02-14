These Memes and Shitposts Could Traumatize a French DJ: February 14, 2025

Published Feb 14, 2025

That sportball recital sure was something, eh? Anyway... Valentine's Day is here, and while Canada's Certified Pedophile Loverboy hides his head in the snow till the storm passes, we've got a flurry of memes for you. This week, it's Azealia Banks vs. J.K. Rowling, Drake vs. everybody, some surprising Kanye and Morrissey lookalikes and — speaking of Kanye — Pete Davidson is coming out of his shell and feeling just fine.

@electra.papad i can't help it #kendricklamar #superbowl #halftimeshow #beef #notlikeus ♬ original sound - NFL
@sorryghostca medium rare, thanks #indiemusic #indieband #funny #bandhumor ♬ original sound - Sorry Ghost
@thisisnickg Clinging to those good ol'glory days! #fyp #millennial #band #elderemo #bandlife #foryou ♬ original sound - thisisnick
