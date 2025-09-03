By Morrissey's standards, it's been a while since he's had a dramatic meltdown online, and today's post on his website might be his most eyeroll-worthy stunt yet. The disgraced Smiths frontman has claimed he wants to sell off "all of his business interests" in the project that catapulted him to fame.

According to his latest diary entry titled "A SOUL FOR SALE," Moz is willing to entertain any interested party or investor who would like to take the Smiths' name, artwork, merchandising rights, songs, synchronization rights, recordings and contractual rights for publishing.

It's unclear if this is even possible, considering Johnny Marr registered the trademark of the Smiths' name himself last year, offering Morrissey "an assignment of joint ownership" that, at the time, was pending the singer's signature. Before this clarification, Moz wrongfully complained that Marr had full ownership of the Smiths brand.

"I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce," Moz said in a statement. "I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill will and destruction, and this is the only resolution. The songs are me — they are no one else — but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health."

If sold off, perhaps this means that people who got into the Smiths before they knew Morrissey was the worst can feel less guilty about streaming them. People who paid for tickets to his upcoming Toronto show, however, can still feel the inner turmoil associated with listening to Morrissey as originally intended.