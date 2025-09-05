Earlier this week, Morrissey claimed that he was selling his stake in the Smiths, whining about being "burnt out by any and all connections" to his former bandmates. If you had a wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket and were procrastinating making a bid, unfortunately, you're too late.

In another dramatic post to Morrissey Central, it was announced that the email address Moz was accepting submissions to has been "switched off due to the colossal response" he received.

"Although Morrissey's love for the songs of the Smiths era will never waver, he is tired of the disagreeable and vexatious characters involved in 'The Smiths' business," the statement reads. "After thirty-eight years of insults and abuse, Morrissey has had enough."

Applicants are hoping to buy off the disgraced singer's business interests in his flagship band, which was active from 1982 to 1987. It is unclear how a potential deal would work, as Johnny Marr currently owns the other 50% of the Smiths' likeness. Most people who submitted their bid will allegedly receive a response.

Since announcing that applications had hit capacity, Morrissey made another post on his website claiming he was invited to play an event for the UK right-wing populist political party, Reform, to which he "politely declined."

"Morrissey is apolitical and has not ever joined a political party — or voted — in his entire life. He is thankful for the invitation," the post claims. Sounds fake considering he wore a pin for fellow far-right group For Britain a few years back, but okay.