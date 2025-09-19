After successfully ending (much to the dismay of many) his boycott of Canada, Morrissey has announced the cancellation of two North American tour dates — tonight in Ledyard, CT, and tomorrow (September 20) in Boston, MA — as authorities have arrested a Canadian man who made threats on the musician's life online ahead of his Ottawa CityFolk festival performance.

As the Ottawa Citizen reports, 26-year-old Noah Castellano is being charged with uttering death threats to cause death or bodily harm, as he's believed to be behind a Bluesky account named "guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day." A post on that profile from September 4 reads: "Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally."

Morrissey's September 12 set went ahead as scheduled, and took place without incident. (He also proceeded to play gigs in Toronto and New York, also without incident.) Festival organizers declined to comment to the Ottawa Citizen about the alleged threat against the performer, or if cancelling the event was considered in light of the police investigation.

Castellano has been released from custody on $5,000 bail. Morrissey, meanwhile, has cancelled the next two shows on his tour "due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for both the artist and the band," according to a statement posted to Instagram. A Facebook post adds that there has been a "credible threat on Morrissey's life." He's currently slated to be back on stage on September 23 in Philadelphia, PA.