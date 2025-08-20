Morgan Wallen is giving us one less reason to potentially be mad about the Grammys by not submitting his music for consideration for the Recording Academy's 2026 awards.

Hits Daily Double reported that the country artist's aptly titled album I'm the Problem yesterday (August 19), with Billboard confirming that his team will also not submit him for consideration for any of the songs he's co-written, or put him forward in any other category, such as best country solo performance.

This action doesn't prevent other artists from submitting their own contributions to I'm the Problem, including Tate McRae, who is featured on "What I Want," or Post Malone, who is on "I Ain't Comin' Back," among others.

Don't mistake this as some sort of noble protest against the Recording Academy, as Wallen generally seems like a self-interested individual. Besides being country music's answer to Chair Girl and someone who's totally fine with saying racial slurs, his music is also not very good. Vindication would be sweeter if only he weren't so famous.