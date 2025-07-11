American country singer-songwriter Morgan Wade has announced an upcoming fall Canadian tour.

Following the release of her forthcoming new album The Party Is Over (recovered) on August 1 via Sony Music, the Crossing Province Lines tour will begin September 15 at Montreal's Studio TD, and Wade will perform four shows in Ontario in the days following. She will continue the trek west with shows scheduled in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. The tour will conclude on October 3 at Victoria's Upstairs Cabaret.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (July 18) at 10 a.m. local time following presales starting Tuesday (July 18) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



Morgan Wade 2025 Tour Dates:

09/15 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

09/16 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

09/18 London, ON - Rum Runners

09/19 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

09/21 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

09/24 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

09/25 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

09/27 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar

09/28 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

09/30 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

10/02 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

10/03 Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret