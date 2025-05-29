After a successful inaugural edition last year, Palomosa — Montreal's hottest new music festival — returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau from September 4 through 6. Organizers have now announced the lineup details for the 2025 edition of the event, which curates a "curious and ultra-connected space where club culture, internet vibes, community spirit and real-deal partying collide," according to a press release.

M.I.A. will take a break from her booming tin foil hat business (and anxiously awaiting God's timing on RFK Jr. inheriting America) to perform, alongside Arca, Marie Davidson, yeule, Fcukers, Rebecca Black, Cecile Believe, Nettspend, TDJ, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and more.

A total of over 20 artists will take the festival's two stages from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Palomosa will also feature a diverse refreshment scene, including bars, food trucks and a mocktail bar.

Tickets will be available to the general public next Friday (June 6), after presales begin on June 3. General admission two-day passes start at $99 plus tax, while VIP passes start at $189. Find the full lineup details on the Palomosa poster below.