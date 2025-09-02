Labour Day weekend often feels like a reset before the inevitable return back to school, even for those of us who have long since graduated. Don't forget to play just as hard as you work with the can't-miss concerts coming to Montreal this month, including Lorde (pictured above) along with other former Exclaim! cover stars, plus some legendary English punks.

Comeback Kid

Club Soda, September 7

Comeback Kid are keeping the good vibes going as they've expanded their 20th anniversary celebration of their 2005 LP Wake the Dead into the fall.

Deftones

Bell Centre, September 8

Crack open a cold one because Deftones are rolling into town to publicly celebrate the release of their newest record private music.

Wet Leg

MTELUS, September 13

"I just wanna dance with my friends," Rhian Teasdale sings on "catch these fists." We hope you're ready to dance, because experiencing the former Exclaim! cover stars' excellent record moisturizer live will be sure to keep you and your friends on your feet.

Foxwarren

Fairmount Theatre, September 13

Andy Shauf's recently reunited Foxwarren put out their second record, aptly titled 2, earlier this year, and are hitting the road again for the first time in six years.

Korn

Centre Bell, September 20

Nothing puts the "K" in Kanada than nu metal rockers Korn!

Wolf Alice

Beanfield Theatre, September 22

Watch Wolf Alice bloom, baby bloom on stage as they bring the soft rock of their latest record The Clearing to Montreal.

POP Montreal

Multiple venues, September 24–28

POP Montreal is returning to venues across the city with an absolutely stacked lineup featuring Holy Fuck, Ribbon Skirt, Ducks Ltd., Casper Skulls, fanclubwallet, Thanya Iyer, Hua Li 化力, Diamond Day, Wild Black and more.

Lorde

Bell Centre, September 27

"RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC," Lorde described her fourth studio album Virgin, "100 percent written in blood." In the blink of an eye, virgin summer has turned into virgin fall, and fans of the New Zealand singer-songwriter will have the opportunity to experience the artist's rebirth in person.

Billianne

Rialto Theatre, September 28

In a few short years, the Milton, ON-based singer-songwriter went from performing in her bedroom to opening for Mavis Staples, and now she is bringing her debut album Modes of Transportation on a headlining tour.

Sex Pistols

MTELUS, September 30 (UPDATE: cancelled)

"I think everybody needs this band right now. I think the world needs this band right now," frontman Frank Carter shared of the Sex Pistols' upcoming tour. The legendary band — with Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Carter — are bringing total anarchy back to North America on their first tour in two decades — without Johnny Rotten.