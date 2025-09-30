Welcome to spooky season! Arguably one of Montreal's most beautiful months, October is treating us to a colourful variety of shows to look forward to as the weather gets colder. Including Sarah McLachlan (pictured above) and Foreigner's new lineup, here are Montreal's can't-miss concerts this month.

Stereolab

Beanfield Theatre, October 4

Buy tickets here



Are you fed up with your job and your constant and uniform movement is unknown? These are the questions that Stereloab are here to address when they roll into town to play tracks from their first studio album in 15 years, Instant Holograms on Metal Film.

Water from Your Eyes

Bar Le Ritz PDB, October 6

Buy tickets here



Experience Bar Le Ritz turn into a beautiful place once New York City-based pop duo Water from Your Eyes hit the stage in support of their excellent new record.

Destroyer

Cabaret Foufounes Electriques, October 9

Buy tickets here



Get your boogie on with Dan Bejar!

Jeff Tweedy

Beanfield Theatre, October 11

Buy tickets here



"When you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction. You're on the side of creation," Jeff Tweedy recently shared about his new triple album Twilight Override. Be on the side of creation when the Wilco bandleader stops in Montreal this month.

Aminé

MTELUS, October 12

Buy tickets here



Aminé is bringing beautiful weather to MTELUS in support of his latest record 13 Months of Sunshine.

Oklou

Beanfield Theatre, October 15

Buy tickets here



French producer Oklou's debut record choke enough was one of the best albums of the year so far, and she's finally hitting the road this month to show you exactly why.

TOPS

Beanfield Theatre, October 18

Buy tickets here



Montreal outfit TOPS have had a busy 2025, releasing their first new album in five years, contributing original music to the film Mile and Kicks and embarking on their largest headlining tour yet. "There's a certain venue size where you make a leap as an artist a leap of faith which is sort of where we're at, which is fun and scary and exciting," bandleader Jane Penny recently shared with Exclaim! "We're trying to make it the best show that we've ever put on."

Laufey

Place Bell, October 21

Buy tickets here



It was only A Matter of Time that Gen Z jazz singer-songwriter Laufey would bring her bewitching live show back to Montreal, headlining in support of her new record.

Foreigner

Maisonneuve Theatre, October 27

Buy tickets here



Long-time frontman Kelly Hansen recently stepped away from Foreigner at the end of the summer, and previous Train guitarist Luis Maldonado — who has been playing with the band since Thom Gimbel's retirement in 2021 — is stepping behind the mic to usher in a new chapter.

Sarah McLachlan

Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, October 29 and 30

Buy tickets here and here



"Music helps me. It's like medicine for me. It's the thing that I go to when I'm sad, when I'm mad, when I'm frustrated, when I'm angry," legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan recently shared with Exclaim! "Putting my hands on an instrument and just singing and playing for the joy of it. It's like a salve." Experience music's healing power on McLachlan's sprawling Fumbling Towards Ecstacy 30th anniversary tour.