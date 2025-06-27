Welcome to July! It's a big month for Montreal, as a lot of heavy-hitters will be coming to town over these 31 days. Including Tyler, the Creator (pictured above), a farewell tour and two artists with "Cat" in their name, here are the 10 can't-miss concerts coming to Montreal this month. Check out Concert Central, powered by Exclaim!, for more upcoming Canadian shows and tour announcements.

Thundercat

Salle Wilfred Pelletier, July 1

Buy tickets here



Thundercat — a.k.a the "best bass player on the planet" according to Flea — is making his grand return to the Montreal Jazz Festival for what will surely be an electric headlining performance.

The Cat Empire

MTELUS, July 2

Buy tickets here



If I had a nickel for every artist that has the word "Cat" in their name appearing in this month's can't-miss concerts, I'd have two nickels — which isn't a lot, but cool that it happened twice!

Pixies

MTELUS, July 8–9

Buy tickets here and here



The alt-rock veterans will hit the stage at MTELUS for two nights to play 1990's Bossanova and 1991's Trompe le Monde in full.

Tripping Daisy

Théâtre Fairmount, July 12

Buy tickets here



Known for their 90's hit "I Got a Girl," Tim DeLaughter's pre-Polyphonic Spree neo-psychedelic pop rock outfit Tripping Daisy are hitting the road for the first time in 26 years.

Wu-Tang Clan

Place Bell, July 13

Buy tickets here



Make sure you catch legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan this month, as they're heading towards the end of their farewell tour.

Jolie Laide and Marlaena Moore

Casa Del Popolo, July 15

Buy tickets here



"Jolie Laide" is a French term that loosely translates to "pretty ugly," but we're feeling pretty happy that US-Canadian rockers Jolie Laide are teaming up with Marlaena Moore for a double billing at Casa del Popolo.

Pelican

Bar Le Ritz, July 22

Buy tickets here



Following the release of their recent record Flickering Resonance, post-rockers Pelican will be hitting the stage at Bar Le Ritz for a night of high-energy performance and psychedelic noise.

Tyler, the Creator

Centre Bell, July 22

Buy tickets here



High-concept rapper Tyler, the Creator is bringing both the theatrics and the bangers to Montreal for a headlining show at Centre Bell before he heads back to the city for Osheaga in the beginning of August.

The Weeknd

Parc Jean Drapeau, July 24–25

Buy tickets here and here



Despite his recent film and TV blunders, you can always count on the Weeknd to put on one hell of a show.

Karan Aujla

Centre Bell, July 26

Buy tickets here



BC-based pop star Karan Aujla made history as the first artist of Punjabi descent to win the Fan Choice Award at the 2024 JUNO Awards, and he will be making a singular Canadian stop in Montreal this month on his It Was All a Dream Tour.