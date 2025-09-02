Michael Stipe has made a bold claim — one that perhaps only he can make — by way of a Simpsons meme: he can sing all the words to R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)."

The band have had a tendency to obscure their lyrics, refraining from including them in liner notes and the like over the years (plus, Stipe isn't a big enunciator). Now, 38 years after the release of the hit from 1987's Document, the frontman is finally clearing up what the words actually are.

Stipe took to Bluesky over the weekend, first to brag about being the only person on Earth who can correctly sing all of those referential non-sequiturs, of which all of the many transcripts online are decidedly wrong. "I can," he captioned a meme from The Simpsons, which sees Homer erroneously claim that he can sing all the words to "It's the End of the World."

The musician went on to clarify, "It's 'Left of the west and coming in a hurry with the Furies breathing down your neck / Team of reporters, baffled, trumped, tethered, cropped / Look at that low playing, fine, then.'" As aforementioned, these lyrics don't align with the transcripts on websites like Genius and Songfacts; it seems like Spotify might be the sole source to list the official "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" lyrics, licensed by the MusixMatch database.

Stipe has admitted to having performed the song with lyric sheets printed off the internet [via Stereogum], so you aren't alone in having sung the wrong words before — but rest assured, you are still not Michael Stipe.