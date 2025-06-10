In addition to support slots for Rainbow Kitten Surprise and the Red Clay Strays, singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi has announced a few headlining shows in Ontario for this summer.

This August, the Cincinnati, OH-based artist will make his way to the central part of Canada to headline gigs at London Music Hall (August 6), Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (August 7) and the Bronson in Ottawa (August 8). Folks in other parts of the country will have the chance to catch Marcagi at Cigale Festival in Baie de Beauport, as well as Cavendish's Sommo Festival.

Tickets for the Ontario dates go on sale Friday (June 13). Presales are ongoing with the code MARCAGI25. Find the full itinerary below, plus more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Michael Marcagi 2025 Tour Dates:

08/06 London, ON - London Music Hall

08/07 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

08/08 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson