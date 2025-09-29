Looks like Christmas came early! (Or late, depending on your perspective.) Michael Bublé has announced a headlining show in Ottawa to kick off the anniversary celebrations for the Canadian Tire Centre.

Canada's very own Father Christmas will launch a weekend of festivities celebrating 30 years of the venue, which first opened its doors in January 1996, with a performance on January 16.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Bublé, a Canadian icon and showman extraordinaire, perform as we celebrate 30 incredible years since opening our doors," Cyril Leeder, Senators Sports & Entertainment President, said in a statement. "Michael's show on the Friday night will be the perfect launch pad for an exciting weekend of festivities marking three decades of unforgettable performances and truly memorable moments at the Canadian Tire Centre."

Tickets go on general sale Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local, following presales beginning tomorrow (September 30). Check out more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Michael Bublé 2026 Tour Dates:

01/16 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre