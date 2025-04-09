Metallica have a new fan-centric documentary coming out called Metallica Saved My Life, for which they've now announced a series of screenings — and blood drives — in conjunction with the 2025 North American leg of their M72 World Tour.

Prior to its wide release, the Jonas Åkerlund-directed film will have exclusive screenings in most of the cities the band are hitting on tour through the month of June, including Toronto on April 25. You can get tickets (a limit of two per person) and sign up to be notified if more seats are released here.

To go along with the doc's title, Metallica have also launched some Red Cross X Metallica blood drives for select cities in the US. The band and its All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation are urging fans to give blood, with some of the drives taking place at the actual concert venues while the stage is being built. Those who donate will also receive a limited-edition T-shirt while supplies last.

Watch the teaser trailer for Metallica Saved My Life below.