Men Without Hats singer Ivan Doroschuk has clarified a commonly misheard lyric from the band's 1982 hit "The Safety Dance" — and he's explained that it's all because of his roots in Montreal.

On TikTok, Doroschuk responded to a commenter who asked what the woman in the song says when she chimes in with a brief call-and-response vocal. Many people have misheard it as "and sing," which is how the TV show Glee interpreted it.

"In fact, all she says is 'danser,' which is French for 'dance,'" Doroschuk said. "I grew up in Montreal, and I did all my schooling in French. I went to university in France, and I used to like to incorporate bits of French into my song lyrics."

He noted that using snippets of French in anglophone lyrics was a trend in '80s new wave, citing examples like Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer" and Visage's "Fade to Grey." He added, "Since we had a legitimate claim to the language, I thought it'd be kind of cool."

Doroschuk was born in Illinois to Canadian parents, and was raised in Montreal and founded the band there. The name Men Without Hats came from his and his brother's refusal to wear hats during the cold Montreal winters. These days, they're based in Victoria, BC.

The group are currently on tour in Europe, but they'll make their way back to Canada in the fall. While they haven't booked any shows in Montreal (or Vancouver), they will perform in Picton, Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto and Oshawa. See the schedule here.