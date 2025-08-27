Peter Dreimanis made his feature film acting debut in Ryan Coogler's excellent 2025 film Sinners, and now he and Leah Fay of July Talk — alongside co-star Luke Lalonde of Born Ruffians — have added Los Angeles-via-Toronto filmmaker Pavan Moondi's forthcoming rom-com Middle Life to their IMDb profiles.

The film will have its world premiere at Calgary International Film Festival with cast and crew in attendance on September 20, as well as a screening at Vancouver International Film Festival this year.

It was shot in both Moondi's former and current hometowns, and follows a new mother (Fay) and the stranger (Dreimanis) with whom she strikes up an unusual friendship. Today, we have the film's poster, which you can see below.

Middle Life is targeting a 2026 release. Stay tuned for further updates.