Legendary artist Mavis Staples recently released a cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" back in June, which has now found its home on her new forthcoming album Sad and Beautiful World, set to arrive November 7 via ANTI- Records.

Her first solo album since 2019's We Get By, the 10-track album was produced by Brad Cook and features "reinventions of timeless songs as well as original music" that span "seven decades of the American songbook."

On the record, Staples covers songs from Leonard Cohen, Curtis Mayfield, Tom Waits, Mahlia Jackson, Sparklehorse, Gillian Welch and Eddie Hinton. The record also features star-studded collaborators, including MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Bonnie Raitt and more [per Stereogum].

Today, Staples shared a cover of Kevin Morby's single "Beautiful Strangers," which Morby released in 2016 as a tribute to the victims of the Orlando Pulse shooting.

Describing Staples's version of his track as "hands down the greatest moment and highest honour of my career," Morby shared in a statement, "Far beyond any kind of accolade or acclaim — having one of my biggest heroes sing something I wrote is the most validating and flattering thing that could ever happen to me as a songwriter and person. Thank you, Mavis."

He continued, "Mavis also wields that extremely rare power to take a song somebody else wrote and make it entirely her own. As the person who penned 'Beautiful Strangers' I feel have every right to say; her version is better."

Listen to Staples's version of "Beautiful Stranger," and see the tracklist for Sad and Beautiful World below.



Sad and Beautiful World: