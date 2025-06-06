Virginia Beach, VA-hailing singer-songwriter Matt Maeson has announced that his A Quiet and Harmless Living Tour will be making its way to North America this fall, with Canadian dates to come in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Kicking things off on September 26 in Dallas, TX, the artist and a full band will hit the road. The following month, Maeson and co. will make their first venture to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre (October 11). They'll play another few US concerts before returning to Canadian soil for gigs at Toronto's History (October 22) and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (October 24).

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 13), with presales beginning Tuesday (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Matt Maeson 2025 Tour Dates:

09/26 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

09/27 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/01 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/04 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/05 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

10/07 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/08 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/10 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/11 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/16 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/18 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/19 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

10/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/22 Toronto, ON - History

10/24 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/25 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10/27 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10/28 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/30 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/01 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/03 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

11/04 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

11/05 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/07 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

11/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel