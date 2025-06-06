Virginia Beach, VA-hailing singer-songwriter Matt Maeson has announced that his A Quiet and Harmless Living Tour will be making its way to North America this fall, with Canadian dates to come in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Kicking things off on September 26 in Dallas, TX, the artist and a full band will hit the road. The following month, Maeson and co. will make their first venture to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre (October 11). They'll play another few US concerts before returning to Canadian soil for gigs at Toronto's History (October 22) and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (October 24).
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 13), with presales beginning Tuesday (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Matt Maeson 2025 Tour Dates:
09/26 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
09/27 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/01 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10/02 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/04 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/05 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
10/07 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/08 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/10 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/16 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/18 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/19 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
10/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/22 Toronto, ON - History
10/24 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
10/25 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
10/27 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10/28 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/30 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/01 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/03 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
11/04 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
11/05 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/07 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
11/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel