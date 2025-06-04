Father's Day is right around the corner, and New Brunswick-hailing singer-songwriter Matt Andersen has announced a special livestream to celebrate. Fans can join the blues musician in honouring father figures everywhere when he delivers a heartfelt performance via YouTube on June 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

A centrepiece of the livestream will be Andersen's moving performance of his tender track "Always Be Your Son," off his latest record The Hammer & the Rose. "Some of the best parts of me came from my dad. It felt right to put that into words," he shared of the song.

The livestream is free to watch, but Andersen invites fans to donate to East Coast non-profit Brigadoon Village, whose mission is to provide fulfilling camp experiences to youth living with health conditions and other extraordinary circumstances.

Fans will be able to tune in to Andersen's stream here.