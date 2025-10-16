Supporting his recent album The Hammer & the Rose, Americana troubadour Matt Andersen has announced a sprawling Canadian tour set to bring him to 23 cities across nine provinces in early 2026.

UPDATE (10/16, 1:58 p.m. ET): Andersen has added a fourth show in Halifax on February 8. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the updated itinerary below.

With Mariel Buckley in tow, Andersen hits the road starting with his native East Coast on January 24 in Glace Bay, NS. He'll also hit Pictou (February 4) and Halifax (February 5–7) in Nova Scotia, as well as three cities in New Brunswick (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) and Charlottetown before heading to the central part of the country. There, he has Ontario gigs in Kingston, Ottawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Sarnia, Kitchener and Toronto, plus Quebec performances in Montreal and Sherbrooke.

The singer-songwriter will embark on the final leg of the tour out west, making stops in Winnipeg (February 23) and Saskatoon (February 24) ahead of wrapping the trek with concerts in Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton) and British Columbia (Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria). Tickets go on sale Friday (October 3), and you can see the full itinerary below — as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Matt Andersen 2026 Tour Dates:

01/24 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre

01/28 Fredericton, NB - Playhouse

01/29 Charlottetown, PE - Confederation Centre of the Arts

01/30 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

01/31 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

02/04 Pictou, NS - DeCoste Performing Arts Centre

02/05 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/06 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/07 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/08 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

02/11 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

02/12 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

02/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

02/14 Ottawa, ON - NAC Southam Hall

02/15 Peterborough, ON - Showplace Performance Centre

02/17 Hamilton, ON - The Music Hall

02/18 Sarnia, ON - Imperial Theatre

02/19 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

02/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

02/23 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

02/24 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

02/25 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

02/26 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

02/28 Kelowna, BC - Community Theatre

03/01 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/02 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre