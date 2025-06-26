Mastodon's split with longtime guitarist Brent Hinds has turned ugly, as the vocalist has called his former bandmates "horrible humans."

Mastodon posted about their 2014 album Once More Round the Sun on Instagram, which celebrated its 11th anniversary on Tuesday (June 24). A fan commented that they will miss Hinds, and the man himself responded: "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans." Eek!

The comment seems to have since been deleted by the band.

When Mastodon and Hinds parted ways back in March, the official statement from the band suggested that the split was amicable. "We wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours," they wrote. They called the breakup mutual.

The band have since hired Canadian guitarist Nick Johnston as Hinds's replacement.