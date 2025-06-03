Marissa Nadler released her excellent album The Path of the Clouds back in 2021, and followed that up with companion EP The Wrath of the Clouds in 2022. Now, she's back with plans for her 10th solo album New Radiations, which is due via Sacred Bones on August 15.

Today, she's shared the album's title track and lead single, of which she had to share in a press release:

My narrator (whether these are first person songs or not really depends on how you want to listen to them) is feeling stuck, depressed, and frozen in a world after a tough few years for the world. Regardless, the "psychic vibrations and new radiations" take their toll. The cosmic darkness we live in creeps into the psyche — but the character reaches clarity. As the song unfolds, the screen shatters, the ice breaks, and a new world begins.

The track arrives alongside a self-directed music video. "My aim was to distort space and time into a kind of dreamspace through layered imagery and effects," Nadler explained. "The video slips between dimensions — surreal landscapes, dissolving faces, collapsing structures, distant explosions, underwater worlds."

Check that out below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



New Radiations:

1. It Hits Harder

2. Bad Dreams Summertime

3. You Called Her Camellia

4. Smoke Screen Selene

5. New Radiations

6. If It's an Illusion

7. Hatchet Man

8. Light Years

9. Weightless Above the Water

10. To Be the Moon King

11. Sad Satellite