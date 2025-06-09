Former diamond-donner MARINA is bringing her new album Princess of Power to North America this fall on a tourissimo, if you will.

The Princess of Power tour will take off in Seattle on September 6 at the Showbox SoDo. The next day (September 7), the artist born Marina Diamandis will cross the border to play Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre. From there, she'll travel eastward through the US before arriving at Toronto's History on September 18. The rest of the tour hits up the East Coast and South before heading back west to California. After shows in Los Angeles and Oakland on October 15 and 17, respectively, the tour will terminate in Mexico City on November 5 at Corona Capital Festival.

Mallrat will open on both Canadian dates, and Coco and Clair Clair will act as support later on in the tour. RSVP access for presale — happening June 11 at 10 a.m. local time — can be granted on MARINA's website. General on-sale starts June 13, also at 10 a.m. local. Check out the whole run of dates below.

MARINA Princess of Power Tour:

09/06 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

09/07 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre *

09/10 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium *

09/12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union *

09/13 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

09/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

09/16 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

09/18 Toronto, ON - History *

09/20 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

09/22 Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

09/24 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

09/25 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

09/28 Washington, D.C. - All Things Go

09/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

10/01 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ^

10/02 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

10/04 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits ^

10/05 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center ^

10/09 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ^

10/11 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits ^

10/13 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10/14 Pomona, CA - Fox Theater ^

10/15 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

10/17 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^

11/05 Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

* with Mallrat

^ with Coco & Clair Clair