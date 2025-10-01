Mariah Carey's unreleased 1995 grunge album Someone's Ugly Daughter — recorded under the band name Chick — has become something of a mysterious music relic since she first revealed its existence in 2020. Last year, she further teased her intentions to release the record, and it seems like we are even closer to this becoming a reality.

Last week, Carey spoke with SZA about the album, discussing the cover art and playing a preview of a track called "Hermit" featuring seemingly intact vocals.

Most recently, in an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she discussed her latest album Here for It All and her hesitation towards space travel, host Jimmy Fallon asked her about Somebody's Ugly Daughter, sharing that he thinks it's her "best record."

Carey replied, "I don't know which record label this is owned by. I don't think it's any of them because it's just the way that it went down. But let's discuss, it's not out, it never was released."

Fallon joked, "Maybe this could be another Christmas gift from Mariah," to which Carey clarified, "It's more Halloween," before he played a clip of a different Chick song called "Prom Queen."

"I always regretted not putting it out, but they kind of stopped me at that point," Carey continued. "It was Sony at the time. We love Sony now, but back then... a little controlling."

It seems clear that the people yearn for a Mariah Carey grunge album. In Fallon's words, "Let's come together, release this!"

Watch the clip below. The segment begins around the 3:22 timestamp. "Prom Queen" plays at the 5:55 mark.