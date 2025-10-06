Supporting next month's Hard-Headed Woman (out August 29 on Loma Vista Recordings), Margo Price has announced a slate of North American tour dates for the late-fall season, including a lone Canadian stop in Vancouver come November.

UPDATE (10/6, 2:15 p.m. ET): Price has extended the Wild at Heart Tour into 2026, adding multiple US dates to the itinerary, plus a single show at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on February 26.

Tickets for the newly added dates (aside from York, PA) go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the updated itinerary below.

With the news shared alongside latest album preview "Don't Wake Me Up" — a collaboration with Jesse Welles — the Wild at Heart Tour begins October 23 in St. Louis, MO. The singer-songwriter will make her lone venture to Canada early the following month to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on November 4, with support from Dillon Warnek. From there, Margo will complete the trek stateside, wrapping things up on November 22 in Detroit, MI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (July 18) at 10 a.m. local, after presales start tomorrow (July 16). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.



Margo Price 2025 Tour Dates:

10/23 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *

10/24 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

10/25 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre *

10/28 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *

10/29 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center ^

10/31 Bozeman, MT - The ELM ^

11/01 Jackson Hole, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts ^

11/02 Missoula, MT - The Wilma ^

11/04 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre #

11/05 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre #

11/07 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom #

11/08 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall #

11/09 Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room @ Crystal Bay Club Casino #

11/11 South Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room !

11/12 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen !

11/14 Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom !

11/15 Austin, TX - Emo's !

11/16 Helotes, TX - John T. Floore's Country Store !

11/18 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse^

11/20 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium %

11/21 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall %

11/22 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall %

02/12 York, PA - Strand Theatre (On sale Oct 17)

02/13 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

02/14 Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (On

02/16 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

02/17 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

02/19 New York, NY - Webster Hall

02/20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

02/21 Boston, MA - Royale

02/22 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

02/24 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

02/25 Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/26 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

02/28 Chicago, IL - Metro

03/01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

03/03 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

03/04 Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

03/06 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

03/07 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

03/10 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

03/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

03/13 San Diego, CA - Belly Up

03/14 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

03/17 San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

03/20–03/25 Miami, FL - Outlaw Country Cruise

* with Eliza Thorn

^ with Logan Ledger

# with Dillon Warnek

! with Leon Majcen

% with Rattlesnake Milk