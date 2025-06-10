After the double whammy of 2023's Strays and Strays II, Margo Price has returned with her sixth studio album. Hard Headed Woman is out August 29 via Loma Vista Recordings, and sees the country artist returning to her roots.

The new album is Price's first made in Nashville, despite her calling the Tennessee city home for over two decades. Though it was inspired by country greats like John Prine and Loretta Lynn, it still has Price's unapologetic nature at heart.

"I always hope to do like Johnny Cash did, which is speak up for the common man and woman," Price said in a press release. "But there have been so many threats and anger and vitriol over the years, when I am only coming from a place of love. So I made the decision to rebuild everything from the ground up. I hope this album inspires people to be fearless and take chances and just be unabashedly themselves, in a culture that tries as hard as it can to beat us into all being the same."

Hard Headed Woman is led by the lead single "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down." Listen to it, and see the tracklist for the album below.



Hard Headed Woman:

1. Prelude {Hard Headed Woman}

2. Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down

3. Red Eye Flight

4. Don't Wake Me Up (feat. Jesse Welles)

5. Close to You

6. Nowhere Is Where

7. Losing Streak

8. I Just Don't Give a Damn

9. Keep a Picture

10. Love Me Like You Used to Do (feat. Tyler Childers)

11. Wild at Heart

12. Kissing You Goodbye