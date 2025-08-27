Margo Price's new song "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down" arrives nearly a year after Kris Kristofferson's death, and it concludes with a snippet of the outlaw country legend's instantly recognizable gruff voice. The 42-year-old, Grammy-nominated Price befriended Kristofferson long ago, and she's now heir apparent to the outlaw legacy.

That's because, like Kristofferson and his outlaw country ally Willie Nelson, she has a timeless sounding, no-BS, socially conscious take on Americana. But her "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down" (from Price's fifth studio album, Hard Headed Woman, out August 29 via Loma Vista Recordings) isn't a cover of Kristofferson's famous 1990 song of the same name. Where his was an earnestly downcast indictment of corrupt and warmongering politicians, Price's is rip-roaringly rowdy, with completely different lyrics, including defiantly hilarious one-liners.

"I never got to ask Kris where he first heard 'don't let the bastards get you down,' a saying I believe originated in World War II. Or maybe he got it from the Margaret Atwood novel," Price tells Exclaim! over the phone, referring to The Handmaid's Tale. Regardless, "It's such a good motto. And really, we're all building on our predecessor's traditions. So this song is a way to keep his songwriting legacy alive."

"He struggled with his memory in those later years," Price says when asked what Kristofferson thought about her "Bastards" redux. Price will always treasure how "I spent his last Thanksgiving with him and Willie. I've gotten drunk with Kris and smoked a bunch of weed with him. Kris was just such a unique soul."



Price grew up a huge fan of Kristofferson and Nelson's classic collaborations such as the Highwaymen, then was welcomed into their circle, becoming a fixture at Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic and eventually joining the board of directors for his annual Farm Aid benefit concert. Nelson even guested on Price's 2017 song "Learning to Lose," a collaboration just about any musician would covet.

Kristofferson, meanwhile, was renowned for writing some of Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin's biggest hits. Price calls Nelson and Kristofferson "down to earth, while still being larger than life. And they were really ahead of their time with their politics and openness to all types of people, along with being anti-war and left-leaning."

She's been just as lucky with the next generation. Hard Headed Woman's acclaimed up-and-comer guests include Tyler Childers (who will rival Price for alt-country LP of the year with his Snipe Hunter) and Jesse Welles. Price got to know the ascending protest troubadour at Farm Aid, later asking Welles to duet on her Hard Headed Woman highlight "Don't Wake Me Up." Boasting a clickity-clack rhythm that culminates with a spoons solo and braying guitar riff from her crack backing band, Price and Welles's voices intertwine seamlessly as they sing one-line vignettes about dream-laden slumber. "He did a killer job, and he was the only one who could do it," Price says of Welles.



It is exciting indeed for fans to see the outlaw country baton passing from Nelson and Kristofferson to Price to Welles. Price says Welles has "his finger on the pulse of America, and I can't wait to see the arc of his career."

Yet, on her own, Price can — with the very best of them — tap into both heartland American angst and matters of the heart, all on the same song. Over pedal steel guitar so heartfelt it'll make you weep, along with raindrop-evoking drums, she sings about budding true love on "Close to You." Cinematic yet heartfelt, this instant-classic love song also finds Price turning her novelistic lyricism to weightier fare when she sings, "We talked about heaven, we talked about hell / We played the jukebox while democracy fell."

"I wanted listeners to see everything that was going on — a couple falling in love, dancing to the jukebox, with overtones of what is going on in our culture and our country, and how you can lean on someone during those hard times," Price says of the song that was inspired by when she fell in love with her husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey, but grew into an allegory about daring romance under the shadow of dire current events.

"I wanted to make it feel like a landscape, like you're there. And unfortunately, we are all there, in those circumstances these days."