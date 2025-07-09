Space-folk songwriter Tom Meikle has announced his latest album as Mappe Of. Afterglades will be out on September 19 through Paper Bag Records, and the single "A Scourge Laid Upon the Earth" is out now.

A press release calls Afterglades an "experimental sci-fi-folk record about reckoning with the end of the world alongside the people you love." It includes recent singles "Honeyhaze" and "Happiness in the Singularity."

Meikle said in a statement about "A Scourge Laid Upon the Earth," "This was the last song I wrote for the record. It felt like there needed to be a sense of weight to this chapter of the story, there needed to be some chaos as a payoff for all of this reflection. This is in many ways the extinction level event. It needed to be heavy and raucous, retribution for all of our mistakes. It's a bit of my dormant heavy metal energy emerging from me. It was an opportunity for me to revel in my frustration at our impact on the natural world. That's a through line in a lot of what I do."

Watch a live performance video for the song below. The album is available for pre-order here.

Mappe Of has announced a Toronto release show for Afterglades, which will take place at TD Music Hall on October 9. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 11).



Afterglades:

1. Prologue

2. Spiritguide

3. Happiness in the Singularity

4. Terraforming Moons

5. Artifacts

6. Honeyhaze

7. Obsoloscenic

8. Watching a Chrysalis Form

9. All That's Ever Mattered Is in This Greenhouse

10. A Scourge Laid Upon the Earth

11. Afterglades