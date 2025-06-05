The 1998 classic Ray of Light is widely considered to be amongst Madonna's most beloved albums (its title track is, in my humble opinion, a perfect pop song), and she's now announced the details of the upcoming release of a long-rumoured collection of remixed material from that record.

More than 25 years on from it originally being devised as a companion piece to the LP (and scrapped due to Ray of Light's resounding success), Veronica Electronica will finally see the light of day on July 25 through Warner Records.

Now available for pre-order, Veronica Electronica features eight rare, unreleased remixes of tracks from Ray of Light, including club versions by the late Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT and Victor Calderone. It also includes a previously unheard original demo recording of "Gone, Gone, Gone," produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

"Skin - The Collaboration Remix Edit" previews the collection today. Listen to it below, where you'll also find the full tracklist information.



Veronica Electronica:

Side A

1. Drowned World/Substitute for Love - BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

2. Ray of Light - Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

3. Skin - The Collaboration Remix Edit

4. Nothing Really Matters - Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

Side B

1. Sky Fits Heaven - Victor Calderone Future New Edit

2. Frozen - Widescreen Mix and Drums

3. The Power of Good-Bye - Fabien's Good God Mix Edit

4. Gone, Gone, Gone - Original Demo Version