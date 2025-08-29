Chris Foreman, guitarist of British ska band Madness, has revealed that he's undergoing treatment for an incurable form of cancer.

In a message posted on Facebook, the 69-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with myeloma this summer. He wrote, "It's treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life. Some people have had this for 20 years or more."

He noted that he began experiencing severe pain in his upper back and shoulders earlier this year, and an MRI in June revealed a tumour. He had radiotherapy and a spinal tap, and his kidney function has improved. He says that he has "a long way to go before I get back on stage but I aim to be back next year."

He said that "one of the worst side effects" is that he's no longer able to drink alcohol, and that he hasn't been able to join the band during recent shows. He signed off his message with an all-caps "I'LL BE BACK!"

Madness released their album Theatre of the Absurd presents C'est la Vie in 2023. Foreman, a.k.a. Chriss Boy, is one of the band's co-founders, having played with the group since 1976.