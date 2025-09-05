Matt Stephenson's electronic hardcore trio Machine Girl has a new album on the way. A continuation of the concepts put forth in last year's MG Ultra, Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X) is due October 24 via Future Classic.

Stephenson shared of the record in a release:

I'd been reading analytical psychology and the writings of Joseph Campbell and Jung. There's a concept of the collective unconscious and these archetypes that we innately have. We adopt different personae in order to get through the day. In essence, you complete yourself by facing your shadow self. To do so, you must accept the less savoury aspects of who you are. There's a lot of validity to these theories. Right now, we're a very psychologically damaged culture and society. We're being pushed over the edge with social media and technology. Any chance of resistance against these systems starts in the mind, so this was the genesis of Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X).

The effort is previewed today by new single "Rabbit Season," which deals in conspiracy. "With Machine Girl's lyrics, I'll take some dystopian or dark subject matter and flip it into something more lighthearted. I took the concept of conspiracy rabbit holes and used it to make a bouncy dance track. It discusses the cartoonish world of conspiracies and false, subjective realities people are trapping themselves inside of."

Hear that below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X):

1. We Don't Give a Fuck

2. Come On Baby, Scrape My Data

3. Ignore the Vore

4. Rabbit Season

5. Creeping Up from the Pit

6. Psychowar

7. Innermission

8. Dual Wield

9. ID Crisis Angel

10. Down to the Essence

11. Despite Having No Money at All I'm Just Another

12. Phantom Doom

13. Dread Architect (feat. Drumcorps)

14. I-Void Destroyer