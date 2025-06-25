The founding fathers of drive-thru metal, Mac Sabbath, toured in 2024 to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. This year, they're going to 11 with a slate of North American shows — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Victoria and Vancouver.

The tour kicks off on Canadian soil on August 8 with a festival set at Phillips Backyard in Victoria. From there, Mac Sabbath will play a handful of concerts in the US ahead of returning to BC to headline Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on September 10, with support from Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant. They'll then wrap the tour with another festival appearance at Chicago, IL's Riot Fest on September 19.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Mac Sabbath 2025 Tour Dates:

08/08 Victoria, BC - Phillips Backyard Music Festival

09/04 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Live *

09/05 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

09/06 Sacramento, CA - Swabbies (Day Show) *

09/07 Arcata, CA - Humboldt Brews *

09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

09/11 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

09/12 Portland, OR - Aladdin *

09/13 Salem, OR - Historic Grand Theatre *

09/19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest 2025

* with Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant