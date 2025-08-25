Mac DeMarco was raised in Edmonton, launched his music career in Vancouver and hit it big in Montreal, but he's lived in the US since then. Now back in BC, the musician has spoken about the ways he's reconnecting with his Canadian roots.

"I've lived away from Canada so long that I feel disconnected from it," he told Dazed. "Now, I'm trying to reinvigorate my roots, and the caricature of a Canadian has become more appealing to me because I've been away from it. I'm like, 'Oh, Canadians are so cute.' I feel like I'm LARPing as a Canadian."

One specific Canadian pastime he's been getting into is canoeing — something he captured in his video for "Home," from the new album Guitar.

"Canoeing is the most Canadian thing you can do," he said. "I'd never really done it until last year, but now I love it. There's this guy, Bill Mason. He's a filmmaker from Canada who made all these movies for the National Film Board of Canada. He would strap 35 mm cameras to his canoe and get all of these beautiful nature shots. Bruce Coburn — a Canadian legend, folk guitarist kind-of rock musician — made the soundtrack for one of these great movies. I feel like I'm able to come to Canada now and have this fantasy of canoes, nature and wildlife. It's a beautiful way to travel. It's how they settled this country. It's a traditional vessel for the First Nations. It's played a big part in the fibre of our nation."

Welcome back, Mac! The artist recently spoke with Exclaim! about his many non-musical hobbies these days — as well as his back-to-basics approach to making and promoting albums.