Lucy Dacus is looking into getting ordained following the erosion of gay and trans rights in the United States.

Taking to Twitter X this afternoon, the musician and Little One-lover asked fans if they would be interested in getting married at her shows for free.

UPDATE (7/24, 12:39 p.m. ET): Dacus has now launched a sign-up form for fans seeking matrimonial services at her shows. She wrote, "I asked last week if people would be interested if I figured out how to officiate weddings from the stage and many people said yes, so we made a Google form to sign up — it'll be in my bio." She is notably only ordained in the US. See the post below.

"If I figure out a way to marry people at my shows, are there people who would be interested? Just thinking about how there may be many people looking to secure those rights asap for whatever reason (!) or maybe money or logistics are getting in the way — would do this for free," she posted.

It certainly wouldn't be the first time a wedding happened at a concert — Jack White and his wife got (straight) engaged and married at one of his shows in 2022.

Gays are applying to be married under the tweet in question, but before applying, please look into your province's ordainment laws (Ontario's are weirdly strict and unfortunately, that would not fly here).