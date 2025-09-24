After cancelling her two Vancouver shows in August due to unspecified illness, Lucy Dacus and MODO-Live have finally announced a single rescheduled show taking place next spring.

"Sorry it has taken a beat to figure out when we could come back, we could only make one of the days work with the rest of the schedule," Dacus shared in an Instagram story today (September 24), which also included a photo of her drinking miso soup out of a wine glass when she was "sick and miserable."

The new show will take place at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on May 12. Starting tomorrow (September 25) at 10 a.m. PST, all tickets from the original August 12 date will be valid for the newly rescheduled show, and a one-week refund window will also be available for those who are unable to attend the new date.

Fans who purchased a ticket for the cancelled August 13 show will be issued a full refund, and will also have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to the new show in an exclusive, early access presale prior to tickets being opened to the general public. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.

See the announcement below.