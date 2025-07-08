The legendary Lucinda Williams has announced a run of fall West Coast tour dates with her band — including a Canadian performance of the multi-media show behind her 2023 memoir, Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, in Vancouver.

After opening for Father John Misty and performing at Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival this summer, Williams and her band will hit the road starting with a doubleheader in Solana Beach, CA, on September 25 and 26. The final date of the tour will bring her across the border to Canada, with the memoir-inspired music and storytelling experience set to delight audiences at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on October 10.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the singer-songwriter's full West Coast routing below, and visit Concert Central to learn about more upcoming Canadian shows.

Lucinda Williams 2025 Tour Dates:

09/25 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

09/26 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

09/29 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

09/30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/07 Portland, OR - Roseland

10/09 Seattle, WA - 5th Avenue ^

10/10 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ^

^ Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets show