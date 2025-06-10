After booking a summer tour of North America earlier this year, Victoria-based outfit Loving have cancelled the jaunt due to low ticket sales.

"Ticket sales just didn't reach a point where we could economically justify doing the run," the band said in a social media post. "Touring is a phenomenal privilege to be able to undertake and we hope to return with some new music for you all in 2026."

Loving were due to stop in Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver on the now-cancelled tour. Their European fall dates will continue as planned.

The band are encouraging fans to visit Ora Cogan's website to find alternative ways to support the artist who was supposed to open for them.

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.