Please take it seriously when I say Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Loviet is a bona fide powerhouse performer. The Nova Scotia-hailing, Toronto-based alt-pop singer-songwriter has announced a string of North American tour dates for September and October, including Canadian festival dates and headlining Ontario gigs.

Loviet kicks things off on the East Coast with an appearance at Fredericton's Harvest Fest on September 12 before making her way back to her adopted home province, where she'll play shows in Ottawa (September 13), Waterloo (September 16), Windsor (September 18), Hamilton (September 29), Guelph (September 30), Toronto (October 2) and St. Catharines (October 3), with a handful of US dates in between.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Loviet 2025 Tour Dates:

09/12 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Fest

09/13 Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk Fest

09/16 Waterloo, ON - Room 47

09/18 Windsor, ON - Meteor

09/19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

09/25 Washington, DC - The Pocket

09/26 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

09/28 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

09/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

09/30 Guelph, ON -Sonic Hall

10/02 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

10/03 St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Fest