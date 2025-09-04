Please take it seriously when I say Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Loviet is a bona fide powerhouse performer. The Nova Scotia-hailing, Toronto-based alt-pop singer-songwriter has announced a string of North American tour dates for September and October, including Canadian festival dates and headlining Ontario gigs.
Loviet kicks things off on the East Coast with an appearance at Fredericton's Harvest Fest on September 12 before making her way back to her adopted home province, where she'll play shows in Ottawa (September 13), Waterloo (September 16), Windsor (September 18), Hamilton (September 29), Guelph (September 30), Toronto (October 2) and St. Catharines (October 3), with a handful of US dates in between.
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Loviet 2025 Tour Dates:
09/12 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Fest
09/13 Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk Fest
09/16 Waterloo, ON - Room 47
09/18 Windsor, ON - Meteor
09/19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
09/25 Washington, DC - The Pocket
09/26 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room
09/28 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City
09/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
09/30 Guelph, ON -Sonic Hall
10/02 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
10/03 St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Fest