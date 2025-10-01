Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has announced a 2026 tour in support of his newly announced upcoming album How Did I Get Here?

Following the album's release on January 23, Tomlinson will come to North America in June and July. The trek will start in Vancouver on June 3, with further Canadian dates in Montreal (July 16) and Toronto (July 17).

An artist presale begins October 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going to the general public on October 10, also at 10 a.m. See the North American schedule below, as well as his full world tour dates in the tour poster embedded below that.

Louis Tomlinson 2026 North American Tour Dates:

06/03 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

06/04 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

06/06 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/10 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

06/11 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

06/13 Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

06/14 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

06/19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/21 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/22 Austin, TX - Moody Center

06/25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/27 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

06/29 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

07/02 Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

07/03 Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

07/05 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

07/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

07/08 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

07/11 Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

07/14 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/17 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/18 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

07/20 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

07/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07/23 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

07/24 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

10/04–05 Cooperstown, NY - The Away from Home Festival