Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has announced a 2026 tour in support of his newly announced upcoming album How Did I Get Here?
Following the album's release on January 23, Tomlinson will come to North America in June and July. The trek will start in Vancouver on June 3, with further Canadian dates in Montreal (July 16) and Toronto (July 17).
An artist presale begins October 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going to the general public on October 10, also at 10 a.m. See the North American schedule below, as well as his full world tour dates in the tour poster embedded below that.
Louis Tomlinson 2026 North American Tour Dates:
06/03 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
06/04 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
06/06 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/10 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
06/11 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
06/13 Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre
06/14 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
06/19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/21 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
06/22 Austin, TX - Moody Center
06/25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
06/27 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
06/29 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
07/02 Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
07/03 Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
07/05 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
07/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
07/08 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07/10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
07/11 Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
07/14 Boston, MA - TD Garden
07/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07/17 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
07/18 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
07/20 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
07/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
07/23 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
07/24 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
10/04–05 Cooperstown, NY - The Away from Home Festival