Louis Tomlinson Announces 2026 North American Tour

He will play Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto in support of 'How Did I Get Here?'

Photo: Edward Cooke

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 1, 2025

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has announced a 2026 tour in support of his newly announced upcoming album How Did I Get Here?

Following the album's release on January 23, Tomlinson will come to North America in June and July. The trek will start in Vancouver on June 3, with further Canadian dates in Montreal (July 16) and Toronto (July 17).

An artist presale begins October 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going to the general public on October 10, also at 10 a.m. See the North American schedule below, as well as his full world tour dates in the tour poster embedded below that.

Louis Tomlinson 2026 North American Tour Dates:

06/03 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum  
06/04 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena  
06/06 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium  
06/10 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park  
06/11 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena  
06/13 Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre  
06/14 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena  
06/19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre  
06/21 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena  
06/22 Austin, TX - Moody Center  
06/25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory  
06/27 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena  
06/29 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle  
07/02 Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena  
07/03 Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena  
07/05 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center  
07/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem  
07/08 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden  
07/10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors  
07/11 Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann  
07/14 Boston, MA - TD Garden  
07/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre  
07/17 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena  
07/18 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre  
07/20 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion  
07/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena  
07/23 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena  
07/24 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center  
10/04–05 Cooperstown, NY - The Away from Home Festival

