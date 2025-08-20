We're sorry if you got caught in that torrential downpour in Toronto last night (August 19), unless you were at that Chris Brown show at Rogers Stadium, in which case, we hope your phone is currently sitting in a bag of rice!

The singer, who has been accused of physical and sexual assault multiple times over — leading to multiple arrests and guilty pleas over the years — performed the first of two nights of his Breezy Bowl XX tour yesterday. Both last night's and tonight's shows sold out within 20 minutes, proving that there are roughly 100,000 people in the GTA who do not care about violence against women. Not shocking, but still sad.

At least karma was dished out to the losers in attendance, as some of the most intense rain the city has seen all summer drenched the open-air venue, while Brown was pulling some P!nk shit by being catapulted in the air while barely singing over the backing track. Though this isn't entirely fair to P!nk, because at least she has pipes.

The repeat recipient of Exclaim!'s worst album covers of the year award was the subject of multiple videos showing attendees trekking through the infamous long walk from the venue — which likely got pretty mucky in those conditions — and wringing out their clothes on the subway, as considerately and courteously as ever.

People's willingness to put up with so much to support an abuser only proves that we need to bring back shame. Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker should also catch some heat for agreeing to open on this tour, for the record.

See footage that people should hope their employers never find below. Unfortunately, the Cookie Monster pajama girl summit continues as planned tonight.