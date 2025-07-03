Organizers behind Le Festif! — Baie-Saint-Paul's premier summer festival showcasing the most vibrant acts from la belle province and beyond — have now announced the lineup of free shows you can catch at the Exclaim! x Lepointdevente.com Priest's Garage this year.

Los Bitchos, Jungle Brothers, Ecstatic Vision, zouz, Crack Cloud, Enfants Sauvages, the Mystery Lights, Kap Bambino and Les Dales Hawerchuck will all perform free-to-attend sets throughout the fest's July 17, 18 and 19 dates. This special stage sets the scene for discovery with something sacred — or pretty close to it, anyway — in the air.

The Exclaim! x Lepointdevente.com Priest's Garage is, of course, just one of Le Festif!'s 38(!) stages, which will host performances by innumerable artists (75 percent of which call Quebec home) from July 17 to 20 this year, including headliners Klô Pelgag, Apashe & Brass Orchestra, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force and Gogol Bordello. Discover more information about this unmissable event here.